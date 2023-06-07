Crete man charged with child enticement in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Crete man is facing felony charges out Grand Island for human trafficking of a minor, child enticement by an electronic device and enticement by an electronic device.

Grand Island Police arrested Robert Trejo, 39, after they say he contacted a girl back in early April via private message on Facebook. Hall County Court records show that early in their conversation that she told Trejo she was only 13.

The affidavit say he then asked the girl, who he believed was 13, if she could sneak out of the house and would ask personal questions about her.

GIPD says Trejo consistently attempted to get the girl to send inappropriate pictures to him. He also sent explicit pictures back. Then on May 25, Trejo asked to meet the girl in person for sex.

On Monday, police say Trejo arranged to meet the girl at Ashley Park in Grand Island.

Records show that before going to the park, Trejo sent the girl a picture of his vehicle, which police then used when they pulled him over for a traffic stop at the park.

The affidavit says as Trejo pulled over he tossed a container out of his vehicle which was found to be marijuana. Police also located additional marijuana in the car and learned he had a revoked driver’s license.

According to federal court documents, Trejo was currently under supervised release for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to prison time in June 2017 but started his supervised release in February 2022.

With his recent arrest in Grand Island, federal court records say it is a violation of a condition of his supervision.

Trejo’s next court appearance in Hall County is set for July 3 at 4 p.m. The judge set his bond at 10 percent of $250,000.

