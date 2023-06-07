Final business, nonprofit filing deadline approaching

Businesses could face administrative dissolution if second filing deadline is missed
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Business entities that have yet to file annual and biennial reports with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office have limited time.

The final day to file in person at the office is June 16 while filing online will close at 11:59 p.m. June 19. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said if action isn’t taken, businesses could face administrative dissolution.

Approximately 26,350 entities missed the first filing deadline on April 1.

Of those entities affected:

  • 24,267 are limited liability companies (LLCs)
  • 2,040 are nonprofit corporations
  • 35 are limited liability partnerships (LLPs)

At the start of the year, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Business Services Division mailed 141,139 filing notices to businesses registered in the state. After the initial deadline the office sent reminders to the entities that missed it.

If entities do not file but would like to remain in good standing, they will be have to reinstate or refile. They will be charged a reinstatement fee in addition to any payments that are past due.

Entities can file online at here.

