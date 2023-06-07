Foster Program holds banquet for volunteers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local volunteers in the Foster Grandparent Program were honored today at a banquet.

The program is a part of the North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program (RSVP) where local volunteers help children in the classroom with reading, writing, and math.

Organizers say the banquet is an opportunity to recognize the impact volunteers make in the schools.

Sheila White, a Foster Grandparent who has been volunteering for 11 years, said the program is very rewarding. “The Foster Grandparent Program allows me to work with individual students one-on-one,” White said. “It’s very rewarding to see the lights go on when they finally learn what they’re supposed to be learning with your assistance.”

White actively volunteers four hours a day in the classroom. She encourages other seniors to enroll in the program.

For more information, visit www.capwn.org or call (308)-635-3089.

