Governor Pillen temporarily waives regulations for truckers hauling needed fuels

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Governor Jim Pillen issued Executive Order 23-10 to provide emergency relief in response to regional fuel shortages on Tuesday.

The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours hauling gasoline, gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane or biodiesel.

Other parts of the order includes no motor carrier should allow or require a driver to operate a vehicle if they are ill or fatigued. A driver who notifies a motor carrier that he or she needs rest will be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty to rest before returning to service.

Additionally, any drivers operating under the proclamation will be required to carry a copy of the proclamation with them as evidence of support to the State of Nebraska during this time.

The order will help reduce delays at petroleum terminals and timely deliveries of fuels to consumers. This order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until September 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.