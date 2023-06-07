Hastings Museum Director to appear on History Channel to talk about Kool-Aid

Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson filmed an episode of “The Food That Built America.” Her episode “Thirst...
Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson filmed an episode of “The Food That Built America.” Her episode “Thirst Quenchers” will be Episode 12 of Season 4 and is scheduled to air June 18, 2023.(press release)
By Tony Herrman, Public Information Manager, City of Hastings
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson will soon be sharing the origin story of how Kool-Aid came to be.

Kreutzer-Hodson was interviewed for an episode of “The Food That Built America”. Her episode, “Thirst Quenchers”, will be Episode 12 of Season 4 and is scheduled to air June 18 .

“The Food That Built America” is an American nonfiction docudrama series for the History Channel, that premiered on August 11, 2019. Each episode tells a story behind the biggest food brands in the US.

On episode 12 of the 4th season, the show will feature some of the history behind Hasting’s own, Kool-Aid.

“Before juice was everywhere, these innovators used brilliant ingenuity to create the most nostalgic drink products and thirst quenchers of the last century, leading the charge on a new billion-dollar beverage industry.”

Edwin Perkins created Kool-Aid in 1927 in Hastings. As the Director of the Hastings Museum, Kreutzer-Hodson has a strong background in the history of the beverage. She even wrote a book about it called, “Kool-Aid: Discover The Dream.”

Kreutzer-Hodson filmed her episode in September 2022 in Brooklyn.

She flew out to New York City late on a Wednesday and returned to Hastings early on a Friday.

“The Food That Built America” producers wanted to know how Perkins came up with the idea for Kool-Aid. The Hastings Museum can document some of that process.

Nix-O-tine was Perkins’ first real successful product aimed to curb tobacco cravings, but he always had a vision bigger than that. Another product with moderate success was a condensed syrup to flavor drinks, but the bottles broke, so he went with a powdered drink mix.

Perkins’ marketing tactics were of particular interest to the show producers.

Kreutzer-Hodson said Perkins understood how to grab a customer’s attention— and keep it. He wanted the packaging to be visual and eye catching and placement to be up-front and near check-out lanes where customers could see it.

Perkins also used a variety of mail-in and bring-back-to-the-grocer premium offers that simultaneously increased sales and reinforced to the grocers that it was important to keep the product in those high-visibility areas.

Perkins also was way ahead of his time in terms of distribution. He invented Kool-Aid in 1927 and was distributing it internationally by 1929.

For 25 years, Perkins stayed mostly with the six original flavors (Cherry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Orange, Grape, and Lemon-Lime). It was after the sale in 1953 to General Foods that the wide variety of flavors began.

General Foods also maintained Kool-Aid’s tradition for marketing excellence. General Foods introduced the Kool-Aid Man and began targeting advertisements to children, as the product influencers, instead of solely to women as the purchasers. General Foods stayed ahead of the curve in a lot of ways.

Kool-Aid had a sugar-free option already in 1963, and General Foods consistently tried new packaging ideas to increase convenience.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies
The Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster.
Husker softball adds transfer Bella Bacon

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 6-5-2023
Daily chance of t-storms return; cooler air works in
Wednesday, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) called for needed process improvements and...
Ricketts calls for process improvements and transparency from backlogged passport office
The final day to file in person at the office is June 16 while filing online will close at...
Final business, nonprofit filing deadline approaching
Robert Trejo, 39, is charged with child enticement and sex trafficking of a minor.
Crete man charged with child enticement in Grand Island