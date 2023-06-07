Housing issues persist in Lincoln County region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the economic boom occurring in the North Platte region, officials continue to stress the importance of addressing the housing issues that have persisted for years in the area.

Gary Person, President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation said in his opinion the community has come a long way in addressing some housing issues, but stresses there is a long way to go.

“We have to be very aggressive, we have to be creative and we have to be supportive if we’re going to make housing work. The costs have escalated significantly since COVID,” Person said. “It’s always been a challenge to build housing in the western part of the state or the west central part because we just don’t have the volume of contractors here. We’ve gotta be as inviting and cooperative and create as many partnerships as we can to make it work.”.

