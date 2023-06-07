Husker Harvest Days creates economic ripple effect in rural community

Husker Harvest Days
Husker Harvest Days
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Husker Harvest Days brings nearly $9 million in total economic impact to rural Nebraska.

“Agriculture is Grand Island’s business,” Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said. “Our companies, our livelihoods depend on a strong AG market. When agriculture struggles, so does our community. For decades, we’ve seen the value Husker Harvest Days injects into our community.”

The three-day event is the world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show, featuring the latest equipment, supplies and technologies available to today’s farmers and ranchers. Johnson says visitors to her city stay a while, with many spending the week.

“They are filling our hotels, eating in our restaurants, visiting our downtown businesses,” she said. “Husker Harvest Days impact is felt all across our community.”

Here’s how:

  • 500 exhibitors
  • 100,000 attendees
  • >$100 average hotel night spend
  • >$60 daily spend on food and transportation

Matt Jungmann, the national events director at Farm Progress is also a farmer in York, Ill., population 276. “I see firsthand the struggle to keep rural communities alive and thriving,” Jungmann said. “I’m so proud that Husker Harvest Days can add to the economy of the Grand Island region.”

In 2018, Farm Progress, the city of Grand Island, Hall County and Chief Industries showed their commitment to this rural area nearly two hours west of Lincoln by investing $7.5 million to upgrade the site. Improvements included concrete, electrical and lighting--Husker Harvest Days was here to stay.

Chief Industries is also a stalwart of Grand Island. Here they manufacture grain bins, metal buildings and even residential dwellings. Beth Frerichs, Chief Industries director of marketing and communications, says her employees live and raise families in this community and reap the economic benefits from the show.

“Husker Harvest Days really has a positive impact on our school systems,” Frerichs said. “Students and volunteers operate the food stands at the show. Those profits are invested right back into their own educational or extracurricular programs. It is a great economic boost for these rural schools, one they count on annually.”

Jungmann realized the importance of the show both now and in the future. “Husker Harvest Days is here for the long-haul, providing the latest technology and information to keep farm families thriving from one generation to the next,” Jungmann adds. “But we are equally committed to investing in rural communities to make them resilient for years to come.”

The 2023 Husker Harvest Days will be held in Grand Island, Neb., Sept. 12-14. For more information, check out HuskerHarvestDays.com

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies
The Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster.
Husker softball adds transfer Bella Bacon

Latest News

Miss Nebraska Teen meet downtown merchants as part of their community service project.
Miss Nebraska Teen contestants meet and greet North Platte downtown merchants
Housing issues persist in Lincoln County region
Housing issues persist in Lincoln County region
Foster Grandparent volunteers were honored at a banquet.
Foster Program holds banquet for volunteers
Robert Trejo, 39, is charged with child enticement and sex trafficking of a minor.
Crete man charged with child enticement in Grand Island