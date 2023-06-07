Miss Nebraska Little Sister Program gets girls ready for the pageant

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Miss Nebraska Organization has impacted and empowered many young ladies lives. A key essential part of the organization is the Miss Nebraska Little Sisters program. Girls from second and third grade get paired up with one of the contestants of the Miss Nebraska Pageant, and it puts them in the same room as like-minded individuals. For the contestants, this will help develop their leadership skills by mentoring the younger girls and putting them in a position to be a positive role model.

“I was a little sister, and that was my first experience in the Miss Nebraska organization over 10 years ago. Now I am a little sister, and I remember the feeling of watching my big sister on stage. I wanted to be just like her, and that is honestly one of the reasons why I came back to compete in this program,” last year’s Miss Nebraska winner Steffany Lein said. “I know how much of an impact it has on young girls, and it’s just an honor to be back as Miss Nebraska and to have this full circle moment.”

The Miss Nebraska Competition will begin Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte High School Theater. For tickets, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified
Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies
Xavier Delk, a UNK football player, is in jail for assault.
UNK football player jailed for assault

Latest News

The North Platte City Council approved audio and video upgrades for the Council Chambers.
North Platte City Council approves audio and video upgrades for the Council Chambers
Miss Nebraksa contestants volunteer for Habitat For Humanity Tuesday.
Miss Nebraska contestants volunteer for Habitat For Humanity
KNOP Base Map 6-5-2023
Warmer air here with some sunshine; storm chances return late in week
2023 Keith County Big Give
Nearly 40 non-profits represented during this year’s Keith County Big Give