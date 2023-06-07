Miss Nebraska Little Sister Program gets girls ready for the pageant

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Miss Nebraska Organization has impacted and empowered many young ladies lives. A key essential part of the organization is the Miss Nebraska Little Sisters program. Girls from second and third grade get paired up with one of the contestants of the Miss Nebraska Pageant, and it puts them in the same room as like-minded individuals. For the contestants, this will help develop their leadership skills by mentoring the younger girls and putting them in a position to be a positive role model.

“I was a little sister, and that was my first experience in the Miss Nebraska organization over 10 years ago. Now I am a little sister, and I remember the feeling of watching my big sister on stage. I wanted to be just like her, and that is honestly one of the reasons why I came back to compete in this program,” last year’s Miss Nebraska winner Steffany Lein said. “I know how much of an impact it has on young girls, and it’s just an honor to be back as Miss Nebraska and to have this full circle moment.”

The Miss Nebraska Competition will begin Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte High School Theater. For tickets, visit their website.

