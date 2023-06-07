North Platte City Council approves audio and video upgrades for the Council Chambers

The North Platte City Council approved audio and video upgrades for the Council Chambers.
(Tristen Winder & Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan and Tristen Winder
Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Earlier this evening the North Platte City Council approved audio and video upgrades for the Council Chambers. In recent years, there has been an uptick in virtual viewership of city meetings.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said the current cameras and microphones are starting to deteriorate and upgrades are required to keep the increased level of transparency traditionally expected in the region. “The system is slowly failing,” Kelliher said. “We need to replace microphones and cameras in order to produce a better system because of the increased number of people watching the City Council meetings.”

In addition, the Council also amended the official city zoning map and extended the city’s two-mile jurisdiction near Southwest North Platte along West State Farm Road and South Buffalo Bill Avenue. Kelliher said this was a necessary step as later in the meeting, officials endorsed a housing subdivision.

The North Platte City Council meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube Page.

