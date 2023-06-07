Ossi wins USA Shooting Smallbore National Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska Rifle captain Cecelia Ossi won the USA Shooting Women’s Smallbore National Championship Tuesday in Fort Moore, Ga.

Ossi qualified for the finals in the 50m, three—position event after shooting a 587 and 583 in the first two relays. She shot a 458.3 in the finals. Olympian Sagen Maddalena finished in second with aa 457.6 and West Virginia’s Molly McGhin was third with a 447.4.

“Cecelia did an amazing job representing herself and Nebraska at USA Shooting,” Head Coach Mindy Miles said. “These types of competitions give her a chance to travel internationally with USA Shooting and add more world cups. She is competing against the best in the country, not just the NCAA level, and she held strong.”

Ossi was the NCAA Smallbore National Champion this season and set numerous school and personal records in the event. Her average of 588.75 is the highest of any Husker and she placed in the top 10 of the smallbore in every match she competed in this season. She shot a 592 in the smallbore twice, the second-highest individual score in program history. She was named a first-team CRCA Smallbore All-American, along with earning second-team honors in the air rifle and third-team honors in the aggregate.

