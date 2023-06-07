Warm with beautiful skies Wednesday; Becoming stormy and cooler Thursday into the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The calm and collected pattern will continue into the day Wednesday with warm temperatures, with conditions becoming more active Thursday into the weekend.

As the area continues to see a southeasterly flow, due to us being on the back end of an area of high pressure. This will continue to allow for us to see warm temperatures, which will be in the mid to upper 80s, with quiet skies. Breezy conditions will also occur during the day Wednesday with winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s to near 60, with clear skies and calmer winds.

Summer-like conditions are in store for the region Wednesday
Summer-like conditions are in store for the region Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

As we get into Thursday and into the weekend, we will see a slow moving cold front move through the area. This will give us chances of showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday into Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be a possibility during this duration, with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible with locally higher amounts and we will keep you posted as we get into the event. Highs will be dropping from the low to upper 80s early during the period, into the low to mid 70s during the latter part.

Storms with cooler temperatures return to the area Thursday into the weekend
Storms with cooler temperatures return to the area Thursday into the weekend(Andre Brooks)

