16-year-old drowns while trying to help child struggling on bodyboard, coroner says

Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.
Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.(Matt Hardy/Pexels via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A 16-year-old from North Carolina drowned while trying to help a child at Huntington Beach State Park earlier this week, the coroner said.

According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, Tre’Sean Snow, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.

Ridgeway said Snow noticed another child struggling on a bodyboard and went to help the child. Snow was then overtaken by a current and drowned.

Snow was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
The Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster.
Husker softball adds transfer Bella Bacon
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies

Latest News

FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe
Coral Springs Police Sgt. Jeffrey Heinrich points to the defendant as he testifies during the...
Off-duty officer testifies he didn’t know just where shots fired from during Parkland massacre
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to cut sex abuse jury award from $5M to under $1M
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden condemns wave of state legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’