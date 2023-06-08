Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring nearly 2 dozen

FILE - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south...
FILE - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south of downtown Houston.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen teenagers from a summer camp were injured when an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas, with five flown to the hospital by helicopter.

None of the injuries were expected to be life-threatening, Brazoria County officials said. The cause of the walkway collapse in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles south of downtown Houston, was under investigation.

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said his department responded to an emergency call at 12:34 p.m. and set up landing areas for the medical helicopters.

Sharon Trower, public information officer for Brazoria County, said all of the victims were between 14 and 18 years old and from the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp. The five taken by helicopter were flown to Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston. Six were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, and about 10 more were taken to hospitals by private vehicles, Trower said.

Memorial Hermann officials and Bayou City Fellowship camp officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
The North Platte Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred east of the...
North Platte Police investigating Thursday shooting
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
The Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster.
Husker softball adds transfer Bella Bacon
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified

Latest News

FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family...
US suspends all food aid for millions in Ethiopia after investigation finds ‘widespread’ theft
FILE - Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a...
Pat Robertson, founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, dies at 93
KNOP Forecast Map 6-5-2023
Daily chance of t-storms return; cooler air works in
A young seal just under a year old was found dead in March at Ohikilolo between Keaau Beach...
‘Senseless act’: Community seeks answers after endangered monk seal found dead