81-year-old woman run over, killed by own car, police say

By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a Tennessee woman died after being run over by her own car, which she had left in gear while moving a trash can.

Joyce Hicks, 81, was visiting a friend Monday afternoon in Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood. She parked her car on the street at the top of a hill, WSMV reports.

As Hicks put her car into gear to drive away, the car rolled backward into a trash can. Police say the 81-year-old got out to move the trash can and left her car in gear.

She fell to the ground while moving the trash can, and her car rolled backward over her, according to police. The car continued down the hill before coming to rest in the front yard of a home.

Hicks was taken to the hospital, where she died shortly after arriving.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the fatal accident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified
The Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster.
Husker softball adds transfer Bella Bacon
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies

Latest News

Residents in Davenport, Iowa, demand accountability after partial building collapse
Biden vetoes bill that blocked student loan forgiveness
Graduation shooting that killed 2 was targeted attack, Va. police say
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Train enthusiasts excited about the Union Pacific Big Boy coming to North Platte Thursday