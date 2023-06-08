Crane River Theater Company presents ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Crane River Theater Company gave families a little taste of the hit Nickelodeon animated series, “The SpongeBob Musical”.

The Kearney-based theater was started 14 years ago. The cast from the summer production is made up of students from across the country and tour the state in hopes to inspire imaginations and instill a love for the arts through their “Page to Stage” library outreach program.

“‘Page to Stage’ is a program that we started 10 years ago in Kearney with our local library and it allows us to start a story for our outdoor show by reading it from a book and then the kids are able to see it come to life with songs, music and big production numbers,” Steve Barth, Crane River Theater Company Executive Director, said. “Once that was a success, Grand Island Library called us, Lexington Library called us, North Platte Library called us and we started adding on, so now we travel to upwards of 20 different libraries throughout Nebraska with this ‘Page to Stage’ program.”

“The SpongeBob Musical” gets underway at the Yanney Park’s Cope Amphitheater in Kearney on June 19. Tickets are $5.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.