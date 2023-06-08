Huskers keep annual Iowa matchup; play at UCLA in ‘24, USC in ‘25

Big Ten Announces 2024 and 2025 Football Opponents
Big Ten Announces 2024 and 2025 Football Opponents(NU Athletic Communications)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - The Big Ten announced conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons on Thursday, the first two seasons which include new conference members UCLA and USC. The 2024 season will be the first season with 16 teams and no divisional format.

Nebraska will play four Big Ten home games and five road contests during the 2024 season. Big Ten opponents visiting Memorial Stadium in 2024 will include Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Nebraska will travel to Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and Big Ten newcomer UCLA.

The 2025 conference schedule will feature five home games for Nebraska, with Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers, and UCLA coming to Lincoln. Nebraska will travel to Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and USC during the 2025 Big Ten schedule.

Game dates for the 2024 football schedule will be announced later this year.

The Big Ten Conference schedules were developed based on a Flex Protect Plus model, which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for universities. Each school will continue to play nine conference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice—once home and once away—in a four-year period.

Nebraska’s one guaranteed annual protected matchup will be against Iowa. The Huskers and Hawkeyes have concluded the regular season against each other on Black Friday since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011.

The 2024 Big Ten Football Championship Game will be the first to feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season. Tiebreaking procedures will be announced later.

Nebraska 2024 and 2025 Big Ten Opponents

2024

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA

2025

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA

Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, USC

Big Ten Football: 2024 Conference opponents
Big Ten Football: 2024 Conference opponents(Big Ten Conference)
Big Ten Football: 2025 Conference opponents
Big Ten Football: 2025 Conference opponents(Big Ten Conference)
Big Ten Football: 2024 and 2025 two-play opponents
Big Ten Football: 2024 and 2025 two-play opponents(Big Ten Conference)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wahoo native Lindsey Thiele won the first state match play title of her career.

Lindsey Thiele wins Nebraska Match Play Championship

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By NU Athletic Communications
Husker golfer Lindsey Thiele captured the first state women’s match play title of her career with a 2 & 1 win over Kaitlyn Hanna in the 100th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship on Wednesday at the Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.

Sports

2023 University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class announced on Wednesday, June 7.

Six selected for Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By NU Athletic Communications
Five distinguished student-athletes and one legendary head coach make up the six individuals in the 2023 University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class, announced on Wednesday, June 7.

Sports

Cecelia Ossi stands on the podium after winning the women's smallbore event of the USA Shooting...

Ossi wins USA Shooting Smallbore National Championship

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By NU Athletic Communications
Nebraska Rifle captain Cecelia Ossi won the USA Shooting Women’s Smallbore National Championship Tuesday in Fort Moore, Ga.

Sports

Jeff Christy

Assistant coach Jeff Christy parts ways with Nebraska baseball

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska Baseball Coach Will Bolt announced on Tuesday that the Huskers and Assistant Coach Jeff Christy have mutually agreed to part ways.

Latest News

News

Danny Woodhead (2021)

North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Tristen Winder
North Platte High School Graduate Danny Woodhead is among the finalists for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.

Sports

The Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster.

Husker softball adds transfer Bella Bacon

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT
|
By NU Athletic Communications
The Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster.

College

NPCC Men’s Basketball kids summer camp

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Kelsley Wilkinson
The NPCC Mens Basketball is having their annual summer kids camp this week

Entertainment

Scotty McCreery

Country star Scotty McCreery to perform at Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By NU Athletic Communications
The Nebraska Athletic Department announced country music hitmaker Scotty McCreery will perform at the Aug. 30 Volleyball Day in Nebraska event in Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska

Frank Solich

Solich on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT
|
By NU Athletic Communications
Former Nebraska head coach Frank Solich is one of nine FBS coaches to earn a spot on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Sports

New professional team has first new set of signees.

Nebraska Pro Volleyball announces first player signings for Omaha team

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT
|
By KSNB Local4
In cooperation with the Pro Volleyball Federation, Nebraska Pro Volleyball is bringing a women’s professional team to Omaha.