Huskers keep annual Iowa matchup; play at UCLA in ‘24, USC in ‘25

The Big Ten announced conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons on Thursday, the first two seasons which include new conference members UCLA and USC. The 2024 season will be the first season with 16 teams and no divisional format.

Nebraska will play four Big Ten home games and five road contests during the 2024 season. Big Ten opponents visiting Memorial Stadium in 2024 will include Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Nebraska will travel to Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and Big Ten newcomer UCLA.

The 2025 conference schedule will feature five home games for Nebraska, with Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers, and UCLA coming to Lincoln. Nebraska will travel to Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and USC during the 2025 Big Ten schedule.

Game dates for the 2024 football schedule will be announced later this year.

The Big Ten Conference schedules were developed based on a Flex Protect Plus model, which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for universities. Each school will continue to play nine conference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice—once home and once away—in a four-year period.

Nebraska’s one guaranteed annual protected matchup will be against Iowa. The Huskers and Hawkeyes have concluded the regular season against each other on Black Friday since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011.

The 2024 Big Ten Football Championship Game will be the first to feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season. Tiebreaking procedures will be announced later.

