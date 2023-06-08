Mid Plains Community College GED graduates walk across the stage at North Platte Community College

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight GED students from across Mid Plains Community College walked across the stage Wednesday night at North Platte Community College to become graduates.

Each student was celebrated by the crowd as they watched their friends and family transform from student to graduate.

Robin Rankin, Director of Adult Education at Mid Plains Community College, said the ceremony is a celebration for all those students had accomplished.

“The ged gradation is a very special event because students are starting their first step in education, so we always want to celebrate that because oftentimes that leads them into better paying jobs and more education.”

Graduate and speaker Seth Brown told the crowd that getting a GED is often harder attending High School.

“For 15 years my wife told me, I should get my GED,” Brown said. “When I finally found the career I wanted to do, I did need that piece of paper. So, I enrolled in adult education.”

After he detailed how hard he and his fellow graduates had worked in his speech, he thanked his wife for pushing him to get his GED and for encouraging him throughout the process.

