Miss Nebraska Teen contestants meet and greet North Platte downtown merchants

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With one day until the first day of the Miss Nebraska Competition, Miss Nebraska Teen contestants took a break from rehearsals to perform community service on Wednesday.

The 12 contestants took a stroll through the Canteen District to hand out pamphlets to local businesses on behalf of the Downtown Association. Contestants say their service project is a great way to step away from their busy schedules and discover what North Platte has to offer.

“We are just handing out pamphlets about the different events going on in downtown North Platte,” Maggie Wadginski, Miss Lincoln Teen, said. “The monthly meetings that were monthly are now quarterly and so we are just letting everybody know that and just any other information.”

Community service is one of the pillars that contestants must complete during pageant week.

“I’m from Hastings so growing up I always came to North Platte for the Miss Nebraska pageant and being here in North Platte feels like a second home, so I really love that we’re getting out, meeting new people and representing our organization,” Olivia Terwey, Miss Douglas County Teen, said.

The first day of the competition gets underway Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte High School.

