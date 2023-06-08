Miss Nebraska Teen contestants meet and greet North Platte downtown merchants

Miss Nebraska Teen meet downtown merchants as part of their community service project.
Miss Nebraska Teen meet downtown merchants as part of their community service project.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With one day until the first day of the Miss Nebraska Competition, Miss Nebraska Teen contestants took a break from rehearsals to perform community service on Wednesday.

The 12 contestants took a stroll through the Canteen District to hand out pamphlets to local businesses on behalf of the Downtown Association. Contestants say their service project is a great way to step away from their busy schedules and discover what North Platte has to offer.

“We are just handing out pamphlets about the different events going on in downtown North Platte,” Maggie Wadginski, Miss Lincoln Teen, said. “The monthly meetings that were monthly are now quarterly and so we are just letting everybody know that and just any other information.”

Community service is one of the pillars that contestants must complete during pageant week.

“I’m from Hastings so growing up I always came to North Platte for the Miss Nebraska pageant and being here in North Platte feels like a second home, so I really love that we’re getting out, meeting new people and representing our organization,” Olivia Terwey, Miss Douglas County Teen, said.

The first day of the competition gets underway Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte High School.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies
The Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster.
Husker softball adds transfer Bella Bacon

Latest News

Housing issues persist in Lincoln County region
Housing issues persist in Lincoln County region
Husker Harvest Days
Husker Harvest Days creates economic ripple effect in rural community
Foster Grandparent volunteers were honored at a banquet.
Foster Program holds banquet for volunteers
Robert Trejo, 39, is charged with child enticement and sex trafficking of a minor.
Crete man charged with child enticement in Grand Island