NEBRASKAland Days’ economic impact outweighs holiday season in North Platte Region

(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland Days Festival in North Platte routinely draws 100,000 individuals throughout the 11 days of the annual festival. Providing an economic impact in the Lincoln County region that exceeds $22 million.

Gary Person, the President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, says that traditionally communities experience their biggest economic impact during the winter holiday seasons, but that is not the case in the North Platte Region, thanks to the historic NEBRASKAland Days celebration.

“June sales exceed the holiday December sales. That is unheard of in any other community in the state of Nebraska. The benefit you see in the receipts, with lodging revenues and retail revenues. But, how much is it worth with just the goodwill? We not only put Nebraska’s best foot forward but we sure show them what North Platte and Lincoln County are all about,” Person said.

A full calendar of NEBRASKAland Days events can be found here.

