North Platte Police investigating Thursday shooting
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Members of the North Platte Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred east of the downtown Canteen District Thursday morning.
Officer Rory Little said according to reports, a shooting occurred at a residence in the area of East 5th and North Poplar Streets in North Platte.
Officer Little reports that the incident is under investigation.
This is a developing news story, we will provide updates as they become available.
