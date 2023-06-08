North Platte Police investigating Thursday shooting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Members of the North Platte Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred east of the downtown Canteen District Thursday morning.

Officer Rory Little said according to reports, a shooting occurred at a residence in the area of East 5th and North Poplar Streets in North Platte.

Officer Little reports that the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing news story, we will provide updates as they become available.

