Region 51 Emergency Management looks to build new storage building

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners are in the process of accepting bids for a new storage unit for the Region 51 Emergency Management team.

Emergency Manager Brandon Myers said his agency has rented a building to store their equipment for the past two years. He said the plan is to build a new building next to the county department’s building on West 10th Street.

“In the long run it’s a cost-saving for the tax payers instead of paying rent all of the time, but we’re looking for a large enough building where you can actually house some storage stuff for some other county departments,” Myers said.

Commissioners are still sorting through blue prints before making a decision.

