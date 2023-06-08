Sunny with warm conditions continuing Thursday; Heavy rainfall setting up for the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and nice day across the region Wednesday, these conditions will continue for our Thursday. These conditions will not last long, with a heavy rainfall setup during the weekend.

As high pressure continues to bring in warm and humid conditions from the Gulf of Mexico air. This will make the airmass sticky and also allowing temperatures to be in the mid to upper 80s during the day Thursday. Sunny to mainly sunny conditions will be the theme during the day with winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 50s to near 60, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm later during the night with breezy conditions remaining.

Heavy rainfall is possible to likely over the weekend
Heavy rainfall is possible to likely over the weekend(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, conditions will go down as a slow moving cold front moving into the area. This front and the available moisture from the gulf will promote widespread rain chances starting Friday, lasting into Sunday. The amount of rainfall that is anticipated during this period will be between 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts in heavier thunderstorms. We will keep you posted as this event nears. No severe weather is anticipated during this time frame, but will keep you informed if anything changes. Highs during this time will drop into the low 70s to low 80s with breezy conditions during this duration.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
The Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster.
Husker softball adds transfer Bella Bacon
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 6-5-2023
Daily chance of t-storms return; cooler air works in
Summer-like conditions are in store for the region Wednesday
Warm with beautiful skies Wednesday; Becoming stormy and cooler Thursday into the weekend
Double Feature Picture of the Day 6-7-2023
Nice skies and pleasant temperatures for the area Tuesday into Wednesday
Nice and warm conditions in store for the viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday; Active pattern starts Thursday