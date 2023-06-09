2-year-old dies after being left behind in hot car, authorities say

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida...
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida this week.(Kichigin via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities are investigating the death of a young girl who was left in a hot car.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a vehicle on Thursday after going on a lunch trip with her family.

The family told detectives they had gone to DeLand, about 15 minutes away, for lunch before returning to their home in Orange City around 2:40 p.m. They were together with the girl and her two older brothers, ages 8 and 15.

The parents said they went back to the car around 5 p.m. and found the girl unresponsive. They rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced deceased just before 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the family involved.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred east of the...
North Platte Police investigating Thursday shooting
Heavy rainfall is possible to likely over the weekend
Sunny with warm conditions continuing Thursday; Heavy rainfall setting up for the weekend
Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln...
Nickelback coming to Lincoln this fall
Lincoln County's emergency management is looking to build a new building next to the county...
Region 51 Emergency Management looks to build new storage building

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman’s body found in rural Minnesota
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved staff recommendations for a 2024 mountain lion...
Commissioners approve a 2024 mountain lion season
Former President Donald Trump faces a second criminal indictment. (Source: CNN, POOL, DOJ)
Trump indicted in classified documents case
FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023.
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament