Anderson tabbed NCBWA District 6 Player of the Year

Nebraska junior Max Anderson was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association...
Nebraska junior Max Anderson was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association District 6 Player of the Year, the organization announced Friday.(Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska junior Max Anderson was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association District 6 Player of the Year, the organization announced Friday.

A semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and a Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, Anderson was a unanimous First-Team All-Big Ten honoree while hitting .414 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs 70 RBI and 51 runs scored.

The Omaha native became the first player in the country to reach 100 hits and finished with 101 hits on the season, which is sixth-most by a Husker in a single-season in program history. Anderson is the first Husker to conclude the season hitting above .400 since John Cole’s .418 batting average in 2001.

The junior set a Big Ten record in the series finale at Purdue in the last weekend of the season, becoming the first Big Ten player with 15 home runs in a conference season with a traditional schedule. Anderson finished the 2023 campaign ranked fourth on the single-season charts in program history with 188 total bases while climbing to fifth with 21 home runs and 43 extra-base hits.

