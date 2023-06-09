Gov. Pillen announces new executive director of Nebraska Crime Commission

Sara Gentzler with the Flatwater Free Press breaks down her story about Nebraska Crime Victim Reparations program and how it's leaving Nebraskans behind.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska State Patrol Supervisor and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Director Bryan Tuma will take over as the next executive director of the Nebraska Crime Commission.

“Bryan has extensive experience in public safety, particularly in law enforcement and in the area of emergency management,” said Governor Jim Pillen, who appointed Tuma to the position. “He is a five-star recruit for this role – someone who has leadership, administrative, and strategic planning skills that will greatly benefit the Crime Commission and its work in supporting other agencies tasked with protecting the public.”

Tuma has nearly four decades of experience in state government. Thirty-two of those years were with the Nebraska State Patrol. In 2005, Tuma was appointed by then-Governor Dave Heineman to serve as superintendent of NSP, a position he held until his retirement in 2011. After that, he was safety coordinator for DuPont Pioneer. In 2014, he returned to state service as the assistant director for NEMA. His most recent experience with the state has been as the safety and emergency preparedness coordinator for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuma will assume his new duties for the Crime Commission on June 12. He replaces current director Don Arp, who submitted his resignation to Gov. Pillen this week, to “pursue career interests outside of state government,” a news release from the governor stated.

Arp had served as director of the Crime Commission since his appointment in 2019. His resignation comes after an article by the Flatwater Free Press in May that presented data showing Nebraska’s program helps far fewer victims of crime than nearby states.

READ MORE: Nebraska’s crime victims victimized again by state program that helps few, advocates say

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred east of the...
North Platte Police investigating Thursday shooting
Heavy rainfall is possible to likely over the weekend
Sunny with warm conditions continuing Thursday; Heavy rainfall setting up for the weekend
Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln...
Nickelback coming to Lincoln this fall
Lincoln County's emergency management is looking to build a new building next to the county...
Region 51 Emergency Management looks to build new storage building

Latest News

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved staff recommendations for a 2024 mountain lion...
Commissioners approve a 2024 mountain lion season
Health Alert issued for Bluestem Lake and Big Indian Lake
Nebraska to receive more than $65M in opioid settlement
UP's Big Boy No. 4014 arrives in North Platte Thursday. The steam train will be on display...
UP’s Big Boy No. 4014 arrives in North Platte