Heritage Festival gets underway this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County’s heritage will be on full display at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Aside from children’s activities, there will be hands-on demonstrations, as well as live demonstrations for people of all ages to enjoy.

The festival is in its 40th year and attracts around 1,500 people each year.

“Our ancestors had to make their own clothing with spinning and weaving, as well as making their own quilts using sewing techniques,” said museum curator and director Jim Griffin. “Then you got to throw in all of the fun stuff like the pedal tractors just to round it out.”

Some of the activities include music, food vendors, stationary hay bailing, corn shelling, tractor show, kid’s corn scramble, tractor parade, blacksmithing demonstrations, Flatlanders car club display, young inspirations boxing booth, model train show, make your own rope, kiddie train, spinning and weaving, peddle tractor course, yard games, hand quilting and cast iron collecting/education.

The event gets underway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which is valid for both days.

