New building offers better backstage experience for NEBRASKAland Days talent acts

NEBRASKAland Days held a ribbon cutting and open house for their new backstage building.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland Days is adding a new building to the grounds at the Wild West Arena just in time for this year’s celebration.

The project, which has been in the works since pre-COVID, was completed a few weeks ago and includes additional office space, a green room and showers for the talent acts to use while performing at the arena.

“In the past, what we had to do is bring in portable facilities like showers, restrooms, RV’s for them to dress in, now you have a facility that is stick built on a concrete foundation with running water and so it really ratchets up the professionalism of what we’re able to buy for our acts that are coming through, not only for the concerts but the rodeo as well,” NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge said.

The building was paid for with help from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and grant funding under the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.

