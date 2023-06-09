North Platte encourages public to sign up for Smart 911 alerts during Nebraskaland Days

The public is encouraged to enroll in Smart 911 alerts during Nebraskaland Days.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskaland Days, the City of North Platte and the North Platte Police Department want to ensure those planning to attend the festivities have a safe experience.

The three agencies recently collaborated to launch Smart 9-11 alerts to provide updates, announcements and weather alerts during Nebraskaland Days.

The idea came shortly after severe weather delayed some outdoor events.

“This is a great thing because it allows not just our local people, but so many people that come from out of the area to temporarily sign up for our system just for those events,” said Brandon Myers, Region 511 Emergency Management Director.

The alerts are free. Text 77295 to NELAND to receive the alerts. They will automatically expire on June 26.

