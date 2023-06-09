Plainsmen drop 8th straight, fall to Liberal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen fell to the Liberal Bee-Jays 15-8 on Thursday night at Bill Wood Field, dropping the Plainsmen to 0-8 on the season.

The Plainsmen fell behind for good in the third inning after giving up 9 runs, the offense tried to keep the team in it as they answered back with a five run third of their own. But Liberal was able keep their foot on the gas enough to hold the Plainsmen off and take the win and the sweep of the three game series.

The Plainsmen continue their homestand on Friday as they take on Cage Rats Baseball from Colorado Springs.

