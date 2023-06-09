Rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days could lead to flooding

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next few days, the area will be experiencing waves of showers and thunderstorms, and some could lead to some flooding concerns.

As our slow moving cold front takes center stage, this will increase the moisture content in the air, thus igniting chances of showers and thunderstorms across the area Friday and into the weekend. Highs during this time will drop from the 80s Friday, into the 70s during the rest of the weekend, and lows in the 50s and near 60 at times with breezy conditions. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be the theme between the rounds.

Wave after wave of showers and thunderstorms are in the headlines during the next few days
Wave after wave of showers and thunderstorms are in the headlines during the next few days(Andre Brooks)

These showers and thunderstorms will have the capability of bringing locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding across the area. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible with locally higher totals in heavier storms. People are urged to have their flood plans in order and in event of a flood, turn around and don’t drown and evacuate when instructed.

