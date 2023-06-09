UP’s Big Boy No. 4014 arrives in North Platte

UP's Big Boy No. 4014 arrived in North Platte Thursday. The steam train will be on display through Saturday morning.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Train enthusiasts are gathering across the state along the rails of Union Pacific to catch a glimpse of history.

The steam train, Big Boy No. 4014, arrived in North Platte Thursday as part of its Home Run Express Tour. It left its home base in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Wednesday.

North Platte is one of nine whistle-stops planned along the route.

“My parents live out here and so we just decided to bring my kids out, see the train, and have a weekend of fun,” said Aashtin Miller of Greeley, Colorado.

“It’s just a part of American nostalgia to be this close and to have this experience and bring the kids; it’s really just a super cool thing to see,” said Lori Wortman of Ogallala, Nebraska.

Big Boy No. 4014will be on display through Saturday morning before it goes to Omaha for the College World Series where it will be on display for 11 days.

A steam tracking map showing No. 4014′s location and route will be available at upsteam.com.

