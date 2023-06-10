3 women shot Friday night in Omaha

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest
(CBS46)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police investigate more gunfire here in the metro after three women were sent to the hospital.

At 11:24 p.m. Friday, Omaha Police responded to the Quick Trip gas station on North 72nd Street. That’s where they found two women, 19 and 20 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Another 20-year-old woman was struck by broken glass.

OPD says both gunshot victims were transported to UNMC for their injuries. The woman who was hit by broken glass allegedly told the officers they were riding in their car near 60th and Ames Avenue when someone shot at them.

Shortly after at 11:30 p.m., Omaha Police found out about a second shooting in which a 40-year-old woman was shot. She allegedly told the officers that she was sitting in her vehicle when she was shot in the hands. She was sent to UNMC for treatment.

Omaha Police say the two shootings happened at 5011 N 60th Avenue. Casings and broken glass were found in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Tips that lead to an arrest of a shooting suspect can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

