Athlete of the Week: Nicholas Hockemeyer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -As the Plainsmen continue on their most recent homestand, we continue featuring athletes from the team for our Athlete of the Week, this week’s focus is Nicholas Hockemeyer.

Hockemeyer comes to North Platte from Ivy Tech Community College, where he just finished his Freshman year with the baseball program. Despite the rough start to the season, Hockemeyer is ready to continue growing as a player with the Plainsmen.

“Obviously we have had a rough start so we all want to come out and get in extra work,” said Hockemeyer, an outfielder with the team, “all the BP we can to go and get some wins, for the development I see myself doing what I can to play at the next level, continue to develop my game and continue to play.”

Plainsmen Head Coach Jared Jones said that Hockemeyer was a late addition to the team, but that he was excited to add him to the roster after talking with his coach at Ivy Tech CC.

“Coach said good things about him,” said Jones, “so I was happy to add him because I trusted the coach who said things about him, this week he did really really good at the plate, he has a really nice swing, flat through the zone, able to barrel a lot of balls.”

The Plainsmen continue their second season in North Platte with a three-game series with Cage Rats Baseball from Colorado Springs at Bill Wood Filed beginning on Friday evening, and continuing through Sunday.

