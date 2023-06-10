Athlete of the Week: Nicholas Hockemeyer

The Plainsmen continue on their most recent homestand, we continue featuring athletes for our Athlete of the Week, this week's Nicholas Hockemeyer.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -As the Plainsmen continue on their most recent homestand, we continue featuring athletes from the team for our Athlete of the Week, this week’s focus is Nicholas Hockemeyer.

Hockemeyer comes to North Platte from Ivy Tech Community College, where he just finished his Freshman year with the baseball program. Despite the rough start to the season, Hockemeyer is ready to continue growing as a player with the Plainsmen.

“Obviously we have had a rough start so we all want to come out and get in extra work,” said Hockemeyer, an outfielder with the team, “all the BP we can to go and get some wins, for the development I see myself doing what I can to play at the next level, continue to develop my game and continue to play.”

Plainsmen Head Coach Jared Jones said that Hockemeyer was a late addition to the team, but that he was excited to add him to the roster after talking with his coach at Ivy Tech CC.

“Coach said good things about him,” said Jones, “so I was happy to add him because I trusted the coach who said things about him, this week he did really really good at the plate, he has a really nice swing, flat through the zone, able to barrel a lot of balls.”

The Plainsmen continue their second season in North Platte with a three-game series with Cage Rats Baseball from Colorado Springs at Bill Wood Filed beginning on Friday evening, and continuing through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred east of the...
North Platte Police investigating Thursday shooting
Heavy rainfall is possible to likely over the weekend
Sunny with warm conditions continuing Thursday; Heavy rainfall setting up for the weekend
Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln...
Nickelback coming to Lincoln this fall
Lincoln County's emergency management is looking to build a new building next to the county...
Region 51 Emergency Management looks to build new storage building

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Nicholas Hockemeyer
Nebraska Sports Council officials have issued a reminder that the deadline to receive a free...
Cornhusker State Games free shirt deadline is June 21
Nebraska junior Max Anderson was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association...
Anderson tabbed NCBWA District 6 Player of the Year
Jovan Suarez readies as the pitch comes in from Liberal in the bottom of the 5th
Plainsmen drop 8th straight, fall to Liberal