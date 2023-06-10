Man shot at Omaha grocery store, 4 teens arrested after pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four teenagers were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in stolen vehicles connected to a shooting investigation.

The incident started Friday at 3:23 p.m. when Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 42nd and Bedford Avenue.

The 36-year-old victim had walked into UNMC for treatment and allegedly told officers that he was shot at the JnJ Grocery Store. He was shot in the upper thigh.

Surveillance video allegedly showed two suspect vehicles: a red Jeep Grand Cherokee and a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee - both reported as stolen.

Later at 12:22 a.m. Saturday, an Omaha Police Gang Unit Officer saw the two vehicles together near N 16th and Commercial Avenue. More units were called, including Police Helicopter Able-1, and officers attempted traffic stops on both vehicles, but they allegedly refused to stop.

Police say a pursuit began and both suspect vehicles were driving recklessly through multiple precincts. The silver Jeep at one point allegedly drove into Iowa and then back to Omaha.

The red Jeep eventually hit a light pole and stopped in the yard of a home near 100th and Ames. The silver Jeep went off the road and hit a fence in the backyard of another nearby home.

OPD says four people ran from both vehicles and were arrested by uniformed officers, K9 officers, Gang officers and the Nebraska State Patrol. Two guns were found in the red Jeep and one gun was found in the silver. Another gun was found along the path that one of the occupants in the silver Jeep took when they allegedly ran.

Four male teenagers were arrested in total: a 13-year-old, 16-year-old, 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The 13-year-old was booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, minor in possession of a firearm, unlawful occupancy, obstructing police and three misdemeanor warrants.

The 16-year-old was booked for two counts of minor in possession of a firearm, two counts of having an unregistered firearm, unlawful occupancy and obstructing police.

The 17-year-old was booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, minor in possession of a firearm, unlawful occupancy, obstructing police, marijuana possession under an ounce and three misdemeanor warrants.

The 18-year-old, identified as Puol Puol by police, was booked for felony flight to avoid arrest, felony theft by receiving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, minor in possession of a firearm, obstructing police and marijuana possession over an ounce.

