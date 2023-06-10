Miss Nebraska Pageant held in North Platte

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Miss Nebraska Pageant kicked off on Thursday night with the glitz and glamour one would expect from the competition.

The main part of the contest is divided into two sections, so that different groups of girls do different events each night.

The contest will crown eight winners of Miss Nebraska and Miss Teen Nebraska to move onto the Miss America competition pageant in January.

Friday Night was Princess Night, where contestants younger sisters could dress up as princesses to join in on stage.

In a surprise move, judges were called to the stage in the middle of the pageant on Friday to ask randomly selected questions, just to test their skills.

