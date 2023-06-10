Plainsmen comeback bid falls short, drop game to Cage Rats

Plainsmen drop their 9th straight to open the season
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsman attempted the come back on Friday in their game against the Cage Rats, but ultimately fall short losing their 9th straight to start the season.

The Plainsmen fell behind early giving up 3 runs in the first two innings before they got on the board in the bottom of the third, but the Cage Rats kept the offense going expanding the lead out to 8-1. The Plainsmen made it a 9-7 ball game in the ninth, but could not finish the comeback, as the Cage Rats take game one of the series 10-7.

The two teams are back on the diamond on Saturday at Bill Wood Field for the middle game of the three game series.

