Plainsmen game canceled due to inclement weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen game, scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. has been canceled and will not be replayed.

The Plainsmen are set to play the Colorado Springs Cage Rats, Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets purchased for Saturday’s game will also be accepted for entrance to Sunday’s game at Bill Wood Field.

