Plainsmen game canceled due to inclement weather
North Platte will not play tonight due to thunderstorms
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen game, scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. has been canceled and will not be replayed.
The Plainsmen are set to play the Colorado Springs Cage Rats, Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets purchased for Saturday’s game will also be accepted for entrance to Sunday’s game at Bill Wood Field.
