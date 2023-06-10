Western Nebraskans visit North Platte to see Union Pacific Big Boy

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People from all over the state, and even beyond, showed up in North Platte on Friday to visit the Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014.

Both child and adult ferroequinologists (train fans) awed at the awesome amount of engineering and human effort it took to make such a large locomotive. The unit is 132 feet long and weighs more than a Boeing 747.

Big Boy No. 4014 was donated to a museum when it was taken out of service in the early 60s, along with 7 other Big Boy units. There are no other Big Boys in existence as of 2023. Union Pacific bought back No. 4014 in 2013 and then rebuilt it to restore it to working condition. Engineers ended up replacing the coal burning furnace with an oil burning system that allows it to still be run by steam. It is now the only running Big Boy engine.

A father gestures towards Union Pacific 4014 with his sons in awe (Ian Mason/KNOP)

Spectators from as far as Colorado and Kansas made their way to North Platte to see the working engine in person and were amazed by its size and power.

Most brought up their family connections to someone who worked on a Big Boy, or how significant the machine was to the history of the United States.

The train will leave North Platte on Saturday at 9am.

