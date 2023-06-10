Western Nebraskans visit North Platte to see Union Pacific Big Boy

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People from all over the state, and even beyond, showed up in North Platte on Friday to visit the Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014.

Both child and adult ferroequinologists (train fans) awed at the awesome amount of engineering and human effort it took to make such a large locomotive. The unit is 132 feet long and weighs more than a Boeing 747.

Big Boy No. 4014 was donated to a museum when it was taken out of service in the early 60s, along with 7 other Big Boy units. There are no other Big Boys in existence as of 2023. Union Pacific bought back No. 4014 in 2013 and then rebuilt it to restore it to working condition. Engineers ended up replacing the coal burning furnace with an oil burning system that allows it to still be run by steam. It is now the only running Big Boy engine.

A father gestures towards Union Pacific 4014 with his sons in awe
A father gestures towards Union Pacific 4014 with his sons in awe(Ian Mason/KNOP)

Spectators from as far as Colorado and Kansas made their way to North Platte to see the working engine in person and were amazed by its size and power.

Most brought up their family connections to someone who worked on a Big Boy, or how significant the machine was to the history of the United States.

The train will leave North Platte on Saturday at 9am.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred east of the...
North Platte Police investigating Thursday shooting
Heavy rainfall is possible to likely over the weekend
Sunny with warm conditions continuing Thursday; Heavy rainfall setting up for the weekend
Danny Woodhead (2021)
North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln...
Nickelback coming to Lincoln this fall
Lincoln County's emergency management is looking to build a new building next to the county...
Region 51 Emergency Management looks to build new storage building

Latest News

Second night of Miss Nebraska kicks off
Miss Nebraska Pageant held in North Platte
Smart 911 alerts
KNOP Jetstream 6-9-2023
Daily chance of t-storms return; cooler air works in
Nebraskaland Days adds new building to the Wild West Arena