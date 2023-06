Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Teen 2023 Crowned

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Nebraska and Miss Teen Nebraska 2024 were crowned on Saturday at North Platte High School.

Morgan Baird, Miss Scotts Bluff County, was crowned Miss Nebraska.

Boston Pettera, Miss Alliance Teen, was crowned Miss Nebraska’s Teen.

The top five Miss Nebraska contestants are listed below.

1.) Morgan Baird - Miss Scotts Bluff County

2.) Alayna Wilson - Miss Douglas County

3.) Makinzie Gregory - Miss Star City

4.) Francesca Stessman - Miss Omaha

5.) Brooke Bode - Miss Hastings

Miss Nebraska 2023 winners (Miss Nebraska 2023 winners)

The top five Miss Nebraska’s Teen contestants are listed below.

1.) Boston Pettera - Miss Alliance Teen

2.) Clara Johnson - Miss Omaha Teen

3.) Maggie Wadginski - Miss Lincoln Teen

4.) Ella-Kathryn Anderson - Miss Old West Balloon Fest Teen

5.) Olivia Terwey - Miss Douglas County Teen

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.