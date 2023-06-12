Chances of showers and embedded thunderstorms Monday; Warming and clearing out Tuesday into Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- This week will start out with cooler and wetter conditions, with skies clearing Tuesday into Wednesday with warmer temperatures.

An area of low pressure to our south, and a high pressure system to our north is allowing forcing across the area and this will increase the chances of rain and thunderstorms throughout the area. Some of this rainfall could be locally heavy at times with some localized flooding possible, especially in the Panhandle. Due to cloud cover and precipitation, this will allow for temperatures to be below normal, with highs in the 60s and 70s with breezy conditions with winds of 5 to 15 mph, and lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s with clearing conditions.

During the day Tuesday into Wednesday, temperatures and conditions on the rise with mostly sunny conditions with highs climbing into the 70s and 80s with our high pressure system moving towards the east. Another shortwave disturbance will be moving through the area Thursday, and this will allow for us to see more storm potential across the area.

