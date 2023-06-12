History from the cab of Big Boy No. 4014

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 passed through North Platte on his way to the College World Series in Omaha.

Big Boy given clear signal outside of North Platte (Ian Mason)

Union Pacific offered KNOP exclusive access to ride in the cab from Lemoyne to North Platte, and in this article we will share with you what it was like, as well as some history of the Big Boy class of locomotive.

Big Boy No. 4014 (Ian Mason)

The Big Boy series of locomotives were designed in 1941. The United States was supplying weaponry, planes, and other goods to Great Britain through the Lend Lease Act in order to help combat Nazi aggression throughout Europe and Africa, and something that could carry heavy loads was needed.

Big Boy leaving North Platte (Ian Mason)

The first Big Boy locomotives rolled off the assembly line later that year. Number 4104 was delivered in December 1941, shortly after Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor, officially bringing the United States into the second World War on the side of Britain and Russia.

Big Boy stopped in Bailey Yard (Ian Mason)

The Big Boy’s design was unique because it had two steam powered engines, with a the large compartment above the engines staying straight while the wheels articulate to navigate curves, as the 132 foot locomotive couldn’t negotiate turns otherwise.

Negotiating those curves was something very important to the designers of the Big Boy, as it was specifically needed to haul huge cargo throughout the Rocky Mountains. The weight of the empty locomotive, 1.2 million pounds, also contributed to its benefits on the mountains. A locomotive weighing that much would not easily fall off of tracks during its journey. In their entire 20 years of service, only one Big Boy ever derailed. This was only because of a misaligned switch.

Model of Big Boy demonstrating how the unit turns (Ian Mason)

The Big Boy was also beneficial because of its ability to carry trains of around 3,600 tons. Air planes could not carry heavy loads at this point in history, and National Interstate and Defense Highways Act was still over 10 years away from being passed into law.

The Big Boy models were in service from 1941 until the last was decommissioned in the early 1960s. There were only 25 Big Boys made, and they were exclusive to Union Pacific. Eight were donated to museums across the country, and the rest were scrapped at the end of their service lives.

The front of Big Boy (Ian Mason)

During display, the units were not operational. In the mid 2010s, Union Pacific decided that they wanted to reacquire a Big Boy and get it back up to working condition. They selected 4014 from a museum in California and transported it to their steam shop in Cheyanne, Wyoming.

During a long and grueling restoration process, the locomotive was converted from creating steam by coal to creating steam by oil. Which means, the locomotive is still a traditional steam locomotive, even with its modern upgrades.

Smoke and steam coming from Big Boy (Ian Mason)

Now, steam locomotives are so hard to operate that the unit must stop every so often to complete routine maintenance. It also remains on during its stops, as it takes so long to start up that it is faster and more cost effective to leave it on during stops.

Worker maintaining Big Boy from under it (Ian Mason)

When it is parked, the bar that drives the large wheels is generally on the lower side of the wheels. It alone is heavy enough that it can stress the wheels and cause issues.

Big Boy being inspected (Ian Mason)

Climbing aboard the thick black locomotive is not an easy task, as hot steam and water is thrown away from the boiler to the side of the locomotive, making it hazardous to anyone who gets too close. The ladder during the summer time absorbs all of the heat radiation from the sun, so most have to use gloves to touch it.

Steam shooting out from Big Boy engine next to ladder (Ian Mason)

Although the cab now runs off of oil, that does not make it any less hot. When parked in the shade in sunny 80ºF weather, the cab maintains an ambient temperature of around 105ºF. The windows are always open, as it is the only way to get fresh air in. Personnel inside the cab constantly stick their heads out the window, even at speeds above 50 miles an hour, to try to keep cool.

Engineer keeping his head out the window to stay cool (Ian Mason)

Water is mandatory, with a cooler filled with ice and bottled water at the back of the cab. About every 30 minutes we were advised to drink another bottle of water in order to keep our internal human body temperature where it should be.

Eye and ear protection were also mandatory. The metal cab acts as an echo chamber, with every sound bounced around. The locomotive was so powerful that each sound caused reverberations inside the locomotive, with its incredible 6000 horsepower on full display.

The locomotive was modernized with the new Positive Train Control (PTC) system, giving an exact readout of the locomotives speed and limiting it to the track speed or the speed of any restrictions placed on an area.

Big Boy PTC (Ian Mason)

Someone was always in the cab doing something to maintain the engine. With more than 100,000 gallons of water used to create steam the train was hauling, the engine could heat water faster than it could use it. A lever was placed on the left side of the locomotive to allow a valve to release some of the steamy water from the bottom of the locomotive. This water would splash back on anyone sticking their head out the window or near the train. Before every opening, the crew would shout a warning.

Steam being released from Big Boy (Ian Mason)

The whistle has been perfectly restored, down to the wooden handle used to trigger the whistle reaction. It can be heard for miles, letting entire towns know that Big Boy is on the way.

The journey lasted close to three hours of riding on the rails through the beauty of western Nebraska. Throughout that, we passed multiple other trains on the trip. Each time, they were only a few inches from touching the cab of the extra wide locomotive. The sounds generated from the diesel electric locomotives didn’t come close to the huff and puff that the Big Boy emitted.

Big Boy passing UP freight train (Ian Mason)

The newer trains just don’t have the raw power of the Big Boy.

With only one left in working order, seeing the marvel of its human engineering is an honor.

UP Security helping a girl stand on Big Boy (Ian Mason)

KNOP would like to thank Union Pacific for the opportunity to ride in the cab and take footage of this awesome example of human innovation and history.

KNOP's Ian Mason waving from the cab of Big Boy (Beatriz Reyna)

