KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Charlotte!

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Charlotte has a tail that never stops wagging, and it takes her whole body to do it!

She was found stray in May is is looking for a home. She is trained, loving, and energetic.

She loves to play and explore around her. At four years old, she has not lost her puppy spirit!

While she may have a lot of energy, she doesn’t jump.

She would likely like another dog in the house, and would love an active family to walk and play with her.

She is at the North Platte Animal Shelter, and you can call them at 308-535-6780.

