L2 for Kids holds annual fundraiser

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A non-profit organization that provides new clothes for school held their annual fundraiser over the weekend.

L2 for Kids held their fundraiser at both Gary’s Super Foods locations, at Westfield and East 4th Street. The public had the choice of purchasing pork or brisket meals, as well as pork ribs and bulk meat packages. The meals were made possible by Lucky Chuck’s BBQ and Steakhouse of Eustis, Nebraska.

“It’s amazing the amount of families you wouldn’t think have that many kids that need the basic needs,” L2 for Kids Co-Founder Pat Potter said. “By the time you buy your basics, sometimes when it comes down to school clothes that’s the last thing that families can afford.”

Last year, the fundraiser helped more than 1,000 kids get school clothes by raising more than $90,000.

L2 for Kids was started in 2000 and provides under privileged children with new clothes for school to help increase their self-esteem and well-being in an effort to show them Christ’s love. The money is raised primarily through local churches.

