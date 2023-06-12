Lincoln County renews interlocal agreements with the City of North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This month the City of North Platte and Lincoln County Nebraska renewed a pair of interlocal agreements. At last Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the City of North Platte renewed its agreements with the County for fuel costs along with renewing interlocal agreements for planning and zoning services.

The Lincoln County Commissioners gave their official stamp of approval Monday morning at their weekly meeting. Chairman Jerry Woodruff says both cases present a win-win for the county and the city.

“Instead of each entity having a planner, it’s nice that we can share one and save some expense. But, another point that was brought up by the board was that leads to a lot of continuity about the planning not only in the city but for the county as well. It’s nice to have one person and Judy Clark does an excellent job,” Woodruff said.

At Monday’s meeting, Commissioners also decided to close the Lincoln County Courthouse early on September 1, in order to install a new courthouse generator. “Our Contractor has agreed to install this over the Labor Day Weekend. But it’s important that we make sure the public knows that we would be closed on that Friday afternoon,” Woodruff said.

Chairman Woodruff adds that if all goes well the County will open with regular hours Tuesday, September 5.

In other action items from Monday’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, Commissioners set June 26 to accept bids for a multi-use building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other County Offices. Commissioners also received bids for 2023 asphalt overlay projects at the meeting but tabled any action on the item.

The Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was live-streamed on the County’s YouTube page.

