Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to step up patrols during NEBRASKAland Days

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office will be stepping up enforcement during NEBRASKAland Days.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up patrols during NEBRASKAland Days.

Sheriff’s deputies will be working overtime thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety. Deputies will be on the roads looking for unsafe and impaired drivers throughout the two week celebration.

The enforcement begins June 13 and ends June 26.

