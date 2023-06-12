Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition 2023

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition was held at the Wild West Arena Sunday.

This year, NEBRASKAland Days is starting off strong with the Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition as its first activity.

In the horsemanship competition, the pageant’s contestants rode draw horses. The contestants switched horses with their fellow contestants in order to show their horse-riding prowess with an unfamiliar animal.

According to the current Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, this segment of the ongoing competition is crucial for the contestants to demonstrate their riding skills.

“Worst case scenario, these ladies walk away with new tools in their tool belt and an army of supporters who are going to be behind them 100 percent, for whatever that step may be,” said Sjeklocha. “My only advice would be to really cherish this opportunity because it’s an incredible opportunity ahead of them.”

This year, there are two competing for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska title and four contestants for Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska. The winners will be crowned Wednesday at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.