Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition 2023

The 2023 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Horsemanship competition at the Wild West Arena.
The 2023 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Horsemanship competition at the Wild West Arena.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition was held at the Wild West Arena Sunday.

This year, NEBRASKAland Days is starting off strong with the Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition as its first activity.

In the horsemanship competition, the pageant’s contestants rode draw horses. The contestants switched horses with their fellow contestants in order to show their horse-riding prowess with an unfamiliar animal.

According to the current Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, this segment of the ongoing competition is crucial for the contestants to demonstrate their riding skills.

“Worst case scenario, these ladies walk away with new tools in their tool belt and an army of supporters who are going to be behind them 100 percent, for whatever that step may be,” said Sjeklocha. “My only advice would be to really cherish this opportunity because it’s an incredible opportunity ahead of them.”

This year, there are two competing for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska title and four contestants for Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska. The winners will be crowned Wednesday at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Nebraska and Miss Teen Nebraska 2024 were crowned on Saturday at North Platte High School.
Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Teen 2023 Crowned
NEBRASKAland Days held a ribbon cutting and open house for their new backstage building.
New building offers better backstage experience for NEBRASKAland Days talent acts
Second night of Miss Nebraska kicks off
Miss Nebraska Pageant held in North Platte
KNOP Hourly
Cooler temperatures before mid week warmup
3 women shot Friday night in Omaha

Latest News

Rain chances with cooler temperatures during the day Monday
Chances of showers and embedded thunderstorms Monday; Warming and clearing out Tuesday into Wednesday
Weather Lesson 6-12-2023
Charlotte has a tail that never stops wagging, and it takes her whole body to do it!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Charlotte!
Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and...
North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people