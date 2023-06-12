Nebraska School Activities Association adds two more people to its staff

Jeff Johnson and Colton Wierzbicki
Jeff Johnson and Colton Wierzbicki
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska School Activities Association added two more people to its staff on Monday.

Jeff Johnson has been named as the Interim Associate Director for the 2023-24 school year. In that role, he will assist NSAA Staff with day-to-day operations, staff development, constitution and bylaw interpretations and championship event preparations.

Johnson will step into the role currently held by Jennifer Schwartz, who has been appointed as the Interim Executive Director of the NSAA for the 2023-24 school year.

Colton Wierzbicki has also been hired as an NSAA Assistant Director. Wierzbicki will be the primary administrator in charge of baseball. His appointment follows the resignation of current NSAA Assistant Director, Dan Masters, who has accepted the position of Activities Director at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

“Jeff and Colton will be an outstanding additions to the NSAA staff,” says NSAA Interim Executive Director Jennifer Schwartz. “Jeff Johnson’s experience and Colton Wierzbicki’s energy will be assets to not only our office but NSAA member schools throughout our state.”

The two will begin their duties with the NSAA on July 1.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Nebraska and Miss Teen Nebraska 2024 were crowned on Saturday at North Platte High School.
Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Teen 2023 Crowned
Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and...
North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people
NEBRASKAland Days held a ribbon cutting and open house for their new backstage building.
New building offers better backstage experience for NEBRASKAland Days talent acts
KNOP Hourly
Cooler temperatures before mid week warmup
Second night of Miss Nebraska kicks off
Miss Nebraska Pageant held in North Platte

Latest News

Big Boy No. 4014
History from the cab of Big Boy No. 4014
RAW: Big Boy passing a UP freight train on the way to North Platte
RAW: Big Boy blowing the whistle
RAW: Natural sound from the cab of Big Boy