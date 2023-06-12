NEBRASKAland Days local window painter

Madalyn Doyle stands in front of her mural at the North Platte Area Chamber and Development...
Madalyn Doyle stands in front of her mural at the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation.(Tristen Winder and Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan and Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A local painter is doing her part to revive a NEBRASKAland Days tradition.

Madalyn Doyle said she has had a passion for art for as long as she can remember. The 2023 graduate from Maywood Public Schools says she started advertising her painting abilities for North Platte businesses last year and was soon after contacted by the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation.

“The inspiration was to get the window paintings and stuff started again because my family told me they used to do that all of the time here and they stopped,” Doyle said. “I wanted to bring that back up.”

This year, Doyle also painted NEBRASKAland Days murals at Scotts Abstract and Visit North Platte. She is also working to update the 30-year-old mural along Highway 30 in Sutherland on the Longhorn Bar this summer.

