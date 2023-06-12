North Platte Heritage Festival 2023 roundup
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Heritage Festival of 2023 at the Lincoln County Historical Museum wrapped up on Sunday.
The festival is meant to being a different light to the museum for tourists who want to be more hands on with the museum.
There were events like rope making as well as a tractor rodeo.
The event also featured a train show with multiple displays showing Union Pacific’s contribution to Lincoln County.
