North Platte Heritage Festival 2023 roundup

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Heritage Festival of 2023 at the Lincoln County Historical Museum wrapped up on Sunday.

The festival is meant to being a different light to the museum for tourists who want to be more hands on with the museum.

There were events like rope making as well as a tractor rodeo.

The event also featured a train show with multiple displays showing Union Pacific’s contribution to Lincoln County.

