North Platte man uses his drones to find missing pets and people

By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gene Stansbery has started using his fleet of high-tech drones to look for missing pets and people.

While Stansbery has a fear of heights, his love for flying is greater. He learned that he could pilot drones and not have to be in the sky doing it. He soon realized he could use his drones to help people, which is one of his true passions.

“I got the equipment and I really enjoy doing this,” Stansbery said. “It’s a passion of mine to help people.”

He recommends that if you are missing a person or pet, you should call him right away. The faster that he, or others like him, can get to the scene, the better chance they have to find it.

When a Pennsylvania family were involved in a crash by Sutherland, Nebraska, their service dog, Daisy Mae, ran away.

After a few days, local non-profit PAWS-itive Partners reached out to Stansbery for his help.

Stansbery and others like him spent over a week looking for Daisy Mae until she was eventually reunited with her family after she was found in Southerland.

Daisy Mae is now recovering. According to a vet she has an infection, exposed tendons, a slight limp, and lots of ticks.

Her owners were very grateful for her return, as she is their service dog.

